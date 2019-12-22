Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team comes up short

The Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team came up just short in a second-half rally, falling 66-64 to Alaska Anchorage at the D2 Power Invitational at the Hawaii Convention Center on Saturday. Read more

The Vulcans (3-5, 1-3 PacWest), who trailed by as many as 13 in the first half, had a shot to win on the final possession. But Elisha Duplechan’s jumper missed at the buzzer, allowing the Seawolves (9-4, 2-0 Great Northwest) to escape with a win.

Kupaa Harrison had a career-high 30 points for the Vulcans, 19 coming in the second half. Oggie Pantovic had 22 points and nine rebounds for Alaska Anchorage.

>> After the Hilo game concluded, the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team took the court, and fell 74-67 to Simon Fraser.

Ronald Blain had 22 points to lead the Sharks (3-7, 1-2 PacWest). Michael Provenzano had 18 points to lead the Clan (9-2, 2-0 Great Northwest).

Chaminade knocks off Dominican

Tyler Cartaino had 20 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Chaminade men’s basketball team to a 90-59 win over Dominican in San Rafael, Calif., on Saturday.

Kendall Small added 17 for the Silverswords (6-4, 4-1 PacWest), who shot 50.7 percent from the field. Sam Averbuck led the Penguins (1-10, 1-4 PacWest) with 15 points.

>> The Chaminade women’s basketball team dropped its matchup against Dominican, falling 63-52 in San Rafael, Calif., on Saturday.

Destiny Castro dropped 23 points to lead the Silverswords (2-8, 2-3 PacWest). Jerusha Paine had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Penguins (4-6, 1-3 PacWest).