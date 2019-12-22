comscore Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team comes up short | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team comes up short

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team came up just short in a second-half rally, falling 66-64 to Alaska Anchorage at the D2 Power Invitational at the Hawaii Convention Center on Saturday. Read more

