Oak Hill wins 'Iolani Prep Classic title tilt matching ranked teams
Sports

Oak Hill wins ‘Iolani Prep Classic title tilt matching ranked teams

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Cam Thomas scored 30 points and hustled for seven rebounds to lead No. 14 Oak Hill over No. 15 Wasatch Academy 76-65 on Saturday night for the championship of the ‘Iolani Prep Classic. Read more

