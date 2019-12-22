Houston, Georgia Tech pick up wins at Diamond Head Classic

Houston and Georgia Tech advanced to Monday’s semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic with victories in the early session of today’s four first-round games at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Quentin Grimes scored 18 points to lead Houston past Portland 81-56 in the tournament’s opening game. Then Moses Wright and Jordan Usher scored 18 each to lead Georgia Tech over Boise State 74-60 in the second game.

The Cougars (8-3) and Yellow Jackets (6-5) play Monday at 2 p.m. in a semifinal. The Pilots (8-5) and Broncos (5-5) meet in a consolation bracket game at 11:30 a.m.

In other first-round games scheduled for today, Ball State (6-4) was to meet No. 22-ranked Washington (8-2) at 4:30 p.m., and Hawaii (7-3) was set to play UTEP (8-2) at 6:30 p.m.

After Monday’s semifinals, the tournament concludes on Christmas Day, followed by a day off on Dec. 24.

Also, the 2020 tournament field was announced. Hawaii will be joined by Arizona State, Oklahoma, Saint Mary’s, San Diego State, Seattle University, Temple and Western Michigan.