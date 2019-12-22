Signs of Hawaiian Life, Dec. 22

David Fink felt right at home when he discovered Lilikoi, Hawaiian Cafe & Dining, while on a trip to visit his wife’s family in Okayama,
Japan, in July.
In June, Kailua resident Judy Dancer stopped for shave ice at Mahalo Shave Ice Co. in San Diego.
Honolulu resident Howard Segawa spotted a familiar sign of home in the Yaletown neighborhood of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in June. Photo by Mary Jo Segawa.
