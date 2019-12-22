comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life, Dec. 22 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life, Dec. 22

  • Today
  • David Fink felt right at home when he discovered Lilikoi, Hawaiian Cafe & Dining, while on a trip to visit his wife’s family in Okayama, Japan, in July.

    David Fink felt right at home when he discovered Lilikoi, Hawaiian Cafe & Dining, while on a trip to visit his wife’s family in Okayama, Japan, in July.

  • In June, Kailua resident Judy Dancer stopped for shave ice at Mahalo Shave Ice Co. in San Diego.

    In June, Kailua resident Judy Dancer stopped for shave ice at Mahalo Shave Ice Co. in San Diego.

  • Honolulu resident Howard Segawa spotted a familiar sign of home in the Yaletown neighborhood of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in June. Photo by Mary Jo Segawa.

    Honolulu resident Howard Segawa spotted a familiar sign of home in the Yaletown neighborhood of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in June. Photo by Mary Jo Segawa.

GUIDELINES FOR SUBMITTING PHOTOS:

Email “Signs of Hawaiian Life” photos to creilly@staradvertiser.com or mail to Signs of Hawaiian Life, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-210, Honolulu, HI 96813.

Include the full names of those in the photo, when and where it was taken and the name of the photographer.

Photos must include a person in them and have a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Mailed photos cannot be returned.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Survey reveals consumer, travel advisor confidence
Looking Back

Scroll Up