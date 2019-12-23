Man, 66, ciritcally injured in Big Isle moped crash

Speed and alcohol were factors in a moped crash in Kailua-Kona that left a 66-year-old man in critical condition, police say.

A white 2019 Honda Ruckus moped operated by the man had exited a parking lot onto Kaiwi Street when he lost control at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

The rider was thrown from the moped onto the roadway.

He suffered severe head injuries and was taken to Kona Community Hospital. Police said he was later flown to The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

The moped rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Hawaii Police Department’s Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating. Anyone who witnessed the crash his asked to call officer Jason Foxworthy at 326-4646 or CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.