Neil Abercrombie calls on Tulsi Gabbard to resign from Congress

Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie is calling on Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to resign from her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, telling reporters today that her missed votes and absence from her district were “unacceptable.”

Abercrombie is a co-chair of State Sen. Kai Kahele’s campaign to claim Gabbard’s House seat, though he said that he was speaking in his personal capacity as a former member of Congress.

Abercrombie served nine terms in the House, from 1993 to 2010, when he resigned to run for governor.

Gabbard announced in October that she would not seek reelection to her House seat next year and instead would focus on her presidential bid. Her term runs through the end of 2020.

Gabbard has missed about 90% of votes in the House since October, according to GovTrack.us. She recently rented a house in New Hampshire where she is focusing on drumming up support in the early voting state.