Swimmer, 30, in critical condition after rescue at Kauai beach

Lifeguards rescued a distressed swimmer in waters off Hanalei Sunday.
The Kauai Fire Department said a 30-year-old woman ran into trouble in the water approximately 150 yards off of Waioli Beach Park, also known as Hanalei Pine Trees, at about 1 p.m. Sunday.
Lifeguards brought her to shore where responding firefighters and medics assisted with treatment.
She was taken in critical condition to Wilcox Medical Center.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.