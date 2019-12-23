Swimmer, 30, in critical condition after rescue at Kauai beach

Lifeguards rescued a distressed swimmer in waters off Hanalei Sunday.

The Kauai Fire Department said a 30-year-old woman ran into trouble in the water approximately 150 yards off of Waioli Beach Park, also known as Hanalei Pine Trees, at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

Lifeguards brought her to shore where responding firefighters and medics assisted with treatment.

She was taken in critical condition to Wilcox Medical Center.