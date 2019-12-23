Virginia man dies on Kauai during surf lesson

A 60-year-old man from Virginia died at Poipu Beach this afternoon while in the middle of a surf lesson.
He slipped and fell off his board while surfing and possibly hit his head on the reef, according to a preliminary report from the Kauai Police Department.
He was brought to shore unresponsive, and lifeguards, Koloa firefighters and American Medical Response personnel administered CPR on the man, but failed to revive him.
He was transported to and pronounced dead at Wilcox Medical Center.
His identity has not been released, and his cause of death has yet to be determined.
