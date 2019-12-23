Off the News: No to ‘virulently homophobic’ group

Maui police are gritting their teeth over Westboro Baptist Church’s coming visit. Read more

Maui police are gritting their teeth over Westboro Baptist Church’s coming visit.

The Kansas-based church, described by the Anti-Defamation League as a “virulently homophobic” hate group, is planning a Jan. 10 demonstration. It concerns the transgender player on the Kamehameha Schools Maui girls volleyball team.

Why is the protest set for Maui High School instead? Sgt. John Sang, Maui Police Department spokesman, can only shrug.

“It’s just one of the many mysteries we’re trying to decipher,” Sang added.

Enjoy Christmas tree … while it lasts

Over the next few days, many of us will enjoy Christmas trees fully decked out with holiday cheer. But in the days and weeks that follow, the glow will fade as conifers dry up and start dropping needles. Topping the city’s do’s and don’ts for post-holiday recycling: Don’t set out live Christmas trees for bulky item collection.

The “do” directive for more than 160,000 households on Oahu that get curbside green waste collection: Remove decorations and cut the tree to fit inside your green cart with the lid closed. Tinsel or flocking should be bagged and tossed in the gray cart. For more holiday trash tips, visit www.opala.org.