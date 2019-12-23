Police looking for man who fired rifle in Waianae

Police were searching for a 28-year-old man who police said fired multiple shots from a rifle at three people in Waianae. Read more

Police said the suspect fired the gun at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday at a 22-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys.

No injuries were reported. The suspect fled before police arrived, and his whereabouts were unknown.

Police opened a first-degree attempted murder investigation.

Coastal flooding likely this week, says weather service

The National Weather Service said coastal flooding across the state is likely this week during peak high tides.

“There will be unusually high water levels during peak high tides this week. Breezy south winds Tuesday and Christmas Day may increase the wave run-up along south-facing shores. The threat of coastal flooding will diminish next weekend as the peak daily tides subside,” the National Weather Service said.