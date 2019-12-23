comscore Police looking for man who fired rifle in Waianae | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police looking for man who fired rifle in Waianae

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:33 p.m.

Police were searching for a 28-year-old man who police said fired multiple shots from a rifle at three people in Waianae. Read more

