Search continues for missing boy, 6, in Hilo

Hawaii island police and firefighters are continuing to search for a 6-year-old boy with autism in Hilo.

Benjamin “Benny” Rapoza was last seen at a residence in the 2100 block of Kalanianaole Avenue in Keaukaha at about 3 p.m. Friday.

Assistant Chief Samuel Thomas of the Hawaii County Police Department said police, firefighters and volunteers were involved in today’s search for the child. “We’re searching both the shoreline and offshore and brush areas in the vicinity,” Thomas said.

Battalion Chief Matthias Kusch of the Hawaii County Fire Department said they deployed divers in the ocean off of Kalanianaole Avenue today. Lifeguards on Jet Skis out of Richardsons Beach assisted divers.

Rapoza is still reported missing as of 5 p.m.

He has been diagnosed with nonverbal autism.

He is described a 3 feet tall, 50 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. Police said he was last seen wearing only a diaper.

A search by foot and helicopter will continue Tuesday morning at low tide and again in the afternoon.

Anyone with information on Rapoza’s whereabouts is urged to call Det. BJ Sagon at 961-8883 or email bobbie-jo.sagon@hawaiicounty.gov.