Visitor, 27, drowns off Hanakapiai Beach on Kauai

A 27-year-old visitor drowned in waters off Hanakapiai Beach in Haena Sunday.

Positive identification on the visitor of China has yet to be released.

Kauai firefighters responded to a report of a distressed swimmer at the beach at about 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

A rescue crew aboard the fire department’s Air 1 helicopter spotted an unresponsive man in the water approximately 150 yards off shore, according to the Kauai Police Department.

Ocean Safety personnel brought him to a landing zone at Kee Beach where fire rescue crews assisted with cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the visitor until medics arrived.

He was taken to Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.