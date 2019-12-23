NFL Islanders
Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Recorded three solo tackles against the Broncos but left with a shoulder injury. Coach Matt Patricia said he will be evaluated in Detroit.
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII
>> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Recorded three solo tackles against the Broncos but left with a shoulder injury. Coach Matt Patricia said he will be evaluated in Detroit.
>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter — Averaged 41.3 net yards on three punts with one inside the 20, no touchbacks and a long of 53 against the Panthers.
>> John Ursua, Seahawks wide receiver — Was not active against the Cardinals.
>> Trevor Davis, Dolphins wide receiver — Returned four punts for 26 yards and one kickoff for 22 yards against the Bengals.
>> Leo Koloamatangi, Jets offensive line — Was active but did not play against the Steelers.
SAINT LOUIS
>> Marcus Mariota, Titans quarterback — Did not play against the Saints.
>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end — Had one tackle and assisted on four others against the Jets.
>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker — Made a special teams tackle and defended a pass against the Saints.
>> Nate Herbig, Eagles lineman — Was not active against the Cowboys.
PUNAHOU
>> DeForest Buckner, 49ers defensive line — Made one solo tackle in a win over the Rams on Saturday.
>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker — Converted both extra-point kicks and all three field-goal attempts — from 32, 25 and 37 yards — in a win over the Buccaneers. Only one of his kickoffs resulted in a touchback. The other 5 gave Tampa Bay average starting field position at the 16.2-yard line.
>> Manti Te’o, Saints linebacker — Made four tackles and assisted on one against the Titans.
KAMEHAMEHA
>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Eagles linebacker — Was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
LAHAINALUNA
>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive line — Plays against the Packers tonight.