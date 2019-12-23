NFL Islanders

Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Recorded three solo tackles against the Broncos but left with a shoulder injury. Coach Matt Patricia said he will be evaluated in Detroit. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker — Recorded three solo tackles against the Broncos but left with a shoulder injury. Coach Matt Patricia said he will be evaluated in Detroit.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter — Averaged 41.3 net yards on three punts with one inside the 20, no touchbacks and a long of 53 against the Panthers.

>> John Ursua, Seahawks wide receiver — Was not active against the Cardinals.

>> Trevor Davis, Dolphins wide receiver — Returned four punts for 26 yards and one kickoff for 22 yards against the Bengals.

>> Leo Koloamatangi, Jets offensive line — Was active but did not play against the Steelers.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Marcus Mariota, Titans quarterback — Did not play against the Saints.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end — Had one tackle and assisted on four others against the Jets.

>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker — Made a special teams tackle and defended a pass against the Saints.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles lineman — Was not active against the Cowboys.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, 49ers defensive line — Made one solo tackle in a win over the Rams on Saturday.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker — Converted both extra-point kicks and all three field-goal attempts — from 32, 25 and 37 yards — in a win over the Buccaneers. Only one of his kickoffs resulted in a touchback. The other 5 gave Tampa Bay average starting field position at the 16.2-yard line.

>> Manti Te’o, Saints linebacker — Made four tackles and assisted on one against the Titans.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Eagles linebacker — Was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

LAHAINALUNA

>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive line — Plays against the Packers tonight.