comscore No. 22 Washington rolls into Diamond Head Classic semifinals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 22 Washington rolls into Diamond Head Classic semifinals

  • By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Washington coach Mike Hopkins was so pumped up after beating Ball State in the first round of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, he photo-bombed two separate media interviews with his players. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 22, 2019

Scroll Up