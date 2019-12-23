Calendar
Today
BASKETBALL
College men: Hawaiian Airlines
Diamond Head Classic–consolation games, Boise State vs. Portland, 11:30 a.m.; UTEP vs. Ball State, 8:30 p.m.;
semifinals, Georgia Tech vs. Houston, 2 p.m.; Washington at Hawaii, 6 p.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center.
OIA girls: Anuenue at Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Waialua, 5:30 p.m.;
Kahuku at Kailua, Kaimuki at Castle, Kaiser at Kalaheo, Kalani at Farrington, Kapolei at Campbell, Mililani at Aiea, Moanalua at McKinley, Radford at Pearl City, Waianae at Nanakuli; games to follow 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.
SOCCER
ILH girls: Punahou II at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.
OIA boys: Radford vs. Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; Nanakuli vs. Waianae, follows varsity girls 5:30 p.m. game; Aiea vs. Campbell, follows varsity girls 5:30 p.m. game.
OIA girls: Nanakuli vs. Waianae, Aiea vs. Campbell, Waialua vs. Leilehua, Waipahu vs. Radford; matches at 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
FOOTBALL
College: Hawaii Bowl–BYU at Hawaii,
3 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.
Pregame.com Line
Scoreboard | Sports
Scoreboard
Calendar
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.