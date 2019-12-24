Annual holiday event at Honolulu Zoo rescheduled to Saturday

Instead of Christmas with the Animals, which was canceled last Saturday due to high winds, Honolulu Zoo will now be celebrating “Happy Zoo Year” this coming Saturday.

The annual holiday celebration in which keepers, volunteers and staff offer enrichment gifts to the resident animals has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. At the same time, guests can enjoy interactive educational activities via “sensation stations,” crafts and kid’s activities.

The zoo gates open at 9 a.m., and animal enrichment presentations take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon. From noon to 2 p.m., there will be “sensation stations” along with crafts, entertainment and kid’s activities.

The event is included with paid admission to Honolulu Zoo.

Visit honoluluzoo.org or call 926-3191 for more information.