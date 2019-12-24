Bicyclist dies on Maui after being hit by truck

A vehicle collision in Kula, Maui, this afternoon resulted in the death of a bicyclist.

At around 11:16 a.m., a pickup truck driving south on Kekaulike Highway turning into Hapapa Road in Kula struck a 64-year-old Kula man biking in the bicycle lane, the Maui Police Department said in a news release.

MPD said the driver, a 56-year-old Kula man, failed to notice the man, who was biking north.

The bicyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from his bicycle and died on the scene.

The pickup truck driver was not injured. It has not yet been determined if speed, drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.