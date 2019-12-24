Daily lane closure scheduled for Kuhio Highway on Kauai

A single lane closure is scheduled for Kuhio Highway on Kauai at mile marker 1, right at the hill approaching Hanalei Bridge, starting Jan. 3, to finish a slope stabilization project in time for a deadline.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says a lane will be closed seven days a week, while Hanalei-bound and Princeville-bound traffic will alternate in the remaining open lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The state is accelerating the work schedule for the project following the successful installation of mesh on the hillside on Dec. 16. The seven-days-a-week schedule will allow the contractor to complete the project prior to the expiration of Gov. David Ige’s emergency proclamation on Jan. 28.

All work is weather permitting.

“HDOT thanks the traveling public for their patience and kokua as we work to make Kuhio Highway more resilient to future weather events,” said the department in a news release

Updates will be posted on HDOT’s social media channels and notification system. The public can sign up for notifications at this link.

Motorists are advised to plan for delays. Camera views of Kuhio Highway at Hanalei Hill are available via GoAkamai (select ‘Kauai – Kuhio Hwy’ from drop down menu).