The Electric Kitchen: After holiday, bask in tasty soup | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Electric Kitchen

The Electric Kitchen: After holiday, bask in tasty soup

  • By Hawaiian Electric Co.
  • Today
  • Updated 8:36 p.m.

Are you wondering what to do with all the leftovers after the Christmas party is over? One delicious alternative is to transform ham, turkey and pot roast into hearty, comforting and especially tasty soups. Read more

