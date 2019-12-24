The Electric Kitchen: After holiday, bask in tasty soup

Are you wondering what to do with all the leftovers after the Christmas party is over? One delicious alternative is to transform ham, turkey and pot roast into hearty, comforting and especially tasty soups. Read more

Are you wondering what to do with all the leftovers after the Christmas party is over? One delicious alternative is to transform ham, turkey and pot roast into hearty, comforting and especially tasty soups. Soups made with seasoned meats will have a richer, more robust flavor.

This week, make a pot of one of these soups and serve it simply with a side salad and warmed, crunchy bread.

TURKEY PHO

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

3 quarts water

3 tablespoons fish sauce

2 teaspoons brown sugar

6 whole cloves

4 pieces star anise

1 (3-inch) cinnamon stick

1 (3-inch) piece peeled fresh ginger, halved

Nonstick cooking spray

1 medium onion, peeled and halved

3 cups shredded cooked turkey

1/3 cup thinly sliced green onions

1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh Thai basil

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 ounces uncooked banh pho (wide rice stick noodles), cooked according to package directions, omitting salt and fat

>> Toppings:

2 cups fresh bean sprouts

1/2 cup fresh cilantro sprigs

1/2 cup fresh mint sprigs

6 lime wedges

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

Hoisin sauce

Sriracha sauce

In large stockpot over medium- high, combine water, fish sauce, brown sugar, cloves, star anise, cinnamon stick and ginger; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 30 minutes. Strain broth into a large bowl; discard solids. Return broth to pot; keep warm.

Heat pan over medium-high and coat with cooking spray. Add onion; cook 8 minutes or until charred on each side. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Slice onion thinly; add to broth.

To pot, add turkey, green onions, basil, cilantro and salt; bring to a boil. Cook 2 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

Place about 1/2 cup noodles in each of 6 bowls. Ladle about 1-1/3 cups broth over each serving. Serve with bean sprouts, cilantro, mint, lime wedges, jalapeno, hoisin and Sriracha. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including hoisin and Sriracha sauces): 250 calories, 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 70 mg cholesterol, 900 mg sodium, 27 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 23 g protein.

HAM AND POTATO SOUP

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

1 hambone

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, diced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

1 large potato, peeled and diced

1 cup canned white kidney beans, drained and rinsed

3/4 cup fresh corn kernels

3/4 teaspoon fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

Salt and pepper, to taste

1-1/2 cups diced ham

Italian parsley, for garnish

Place hambone in large stockpot and add enough water to cover bone halfway, about 6 to 7 cups. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until very fragrant, about 30 minutes to 1 hour. Remove and discard bone.

In another large stockpot, heat oil over medium. Add garlic, onion, carrots and potato. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions have become translucent, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in ham stock, beans, corn, thyme and bay leaves; season with salt and pepper to taste.

Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in ham and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes. Ladle into bowls and garnish with parsley. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 200 calories, 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 30 mg cholesterol, 650 mg sodium, 27 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 12 g protein.

LEFTOVER POT ROAST SOUP

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

8 cups leftover pot roast, potatoes, carrots and onion, chopped, plus broth

8 cups beef stock

3 cups cooked farro or barley

1 teaspoon thyme

2 to 3 whole bay leaves

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes (with juice)

In large pot over medium, add pot roast, potatoes, carrots, onions and broth; stir well. Increase heat and add beef stock, farro, thyme and bay leaves; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Adjust heat as necessary to keep soup at a slow simmer.

Add salt and pepper to taste, then add tomatoes and simmer for another hour. Remove bay leaves. Serves 10.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 250 calories, 9 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 40 mg cholesterol, 800 mg sodium, 30 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 13 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.