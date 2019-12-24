comscore The Little Foodie: A simple, seasonal tradition worth maintaining | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | The Little Foodie

The Little Foodie: A simple, seasonal tradition worth maintaining

  • By Mariko Jackson, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 8:36 p.m.

My family doesn’t really have anything against traditions; rather, we put our focus on new adventures. Read more

Previous Story
Frittata is a quick-fix dinner perfect for a busy weekday

Scroll Up