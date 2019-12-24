Bite Size: Kaiwa space goes to izakaya, for now

A Japanese steak and sushi house is in the works to fill the second-floor space left vacant by the closing of Kaiwa, one of the original tenants of Waikiki Beach Walk. Read more

A Japanese steak and sushi house is in the works to fill the second-floor space left vacant by the closing of Kaiwa, one of the original tenants of Waikiki Beach Walk.

The new owners, who also operate Vein at Salt at Our Kaka‘ako, are utilizing the space before renovations begin by presenting a pop-up izakaya, Kawagoe.

Kawagoe opened Friday with a menu of sushi, poke, sashimi, salads, tofu dishes and three kinds of karaage (flavored with Hawaiian salt, shoyu or pineapple, $8 each), plus a handful of favorites from Kaiwa’s menu, such as the cheese and lotus root pizza ($9).

Drinks included shochu- marinated, frozen fruit “ice” in soda water.

If the pop-up catches on, its owners will seek a new venue for it once the steakhouse opens.

Kawagoe is open 4 to 11 p.m. daily, with lunch service tentatively slated to start in February. Call 913-2017.