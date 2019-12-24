comscore Bite Size: Kaiwa space goes to izakaya, for now | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bite Size: Kaiwa space goes to izakaya, for now

  • By Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 8:36 p.m.

A Japanese steak and sushi house is in the works to fill the second-floor space left vacant by the closing of Kaiwa, one of the original tenants of Waikiki Beach Walk. Read more

