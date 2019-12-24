Easy-Kine Cooking: Turn canned salmon into local classic

This easy recipe cooks in minutes and can be fun to prepare with children. Any type of canned salmon is good; the cheapest pink salmon goes on sale often and will work in this recipe. Read more

When you haven’t gone to the grocery store in a few days but still want to serve something homemade, look in your pantry for canned fish. Salmon or tuna are always useful standbys. Add firm tofu and some seasonings, and this old-time recipe is a good pupu or main dish for your family.

Any type of canned salmon is good; the cheapest pink salmon goes on sale often and will work in this recipe. If you want your patties crispier, coat them in panko or breadcrumbs.

This easy recipe cooks in minutes and can be fun to prepare with children. They can mash the tofu, flake the salmon or shape the patties.

Choose what size to make your patties. Small patties are appealing as pupu; larger ones work well for a main dish. Enjoy a low-stress dinner.

SALMON TOFU PATTIES

By Lynette Lo Tom

1 (14-ounce) firm tofu, mashed and drained

2 (6-ounce) cans salmon, drained and flaked (substitute tuna)

1 large egg, beaten

1/4 cup chopped green onions (substitute yellow onions)

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon EACH salt and pepper

1/4 cup vegetable oil

Lemon wedges and chili pepper water, for serving

Mash tofu with a fork, potato masher or food processor. Place on paper towels and drain at least 10 minutes. Drain and flake salmon.

In large bowl, mix tofu, salmon, egg, green onions, garlic, salt and pepper.

In skillet, heat oil over medium. Form patties using about 2 tablespoons fish mixture. Fry until light brown, about 4 minutes on each side.

Place on paper towels to absorb excess oil. Serve immediately with lemon wedges and chili pepper water.

To add more vegetables, serve on a bed of lettuce or watercress. Serves about 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 400 calories, 30 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 95 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 4 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 1 g sugar, 28 g protein.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via Instagram at @brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.