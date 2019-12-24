comscore On the Move: Adamana, Paik, Uranaka and White | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Move: Adamana, Paik, Uranaka and White

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Bowers + Kubota has announced four new hires: Chad White as a construction manager, Shiela Adamana as a project administrator, Eriko Uranaka as a project administrator and William Paik as a site superintendent. Read more

