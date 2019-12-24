On the Move: Adamana, Paik, Uranaka and White

Bowers + Kubota has announced four new hires: Chad White as a construction manager, Shiela Adamana as a project administrator, Eriko Uranaka as a project administrator and William Paik as a site superintendent. Read more

>> Bowers + Kubota has announced four new hires: Chad White as a construction manager, Shiela Adamana as a project administrator, Eriko Uranaka as a project administrator and William Paik as a site superintendent. The company is a locally owned architectural/engineering firm based in Hawaii which specializes in construction management, program management and project development.

>> The Honolulu law firm of Porter McGuire Kiakona & Chow LLP has hired Kaitlyn Mark as an associate attorney at the firm’s Family Law practice. Mark earned her J.D. from the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and her bachelor’s degree in law, societies and justice from the University of Washington.

