comscore Coach Kalani Sitake feels a connection to Hawaii and its rivalry with BYU | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Coach Kalani Sitake feels a connection to Hawaii and its rivalry with BYU

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.

Micah Simon and some Brigham Young football teammates were in search of kalua pork and teriyaki chicken. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up