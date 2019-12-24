Calendar
Today
FOOTBALL
College: Hawaii Bowl–BYU at Hawaii,
3 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.
WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic-7th place game Portland vs. Ball St., 8:30 a.m.; 5th-place game: Boise State vs. UTEP, 10:30 a.m. 3rd-place game: Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech, 1:30 p.m.; championship: Houston vs. Washington, 3:30 p.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center.
Basketball
OIA
Varsity Girls
Roosevelt 61, Anuenue 17
Leading Scorers—Roosevelt: Taylor Tatiana 17; Anuenue: Lehina Kahawai-Javonero 12
Kapolei 43, Campbell 37
Leading Scorers—Kapolei: Harlee Wong 12, Taelor Mesa 10, Sienna Alo 9; Campbell: Julien Parado 14, Lauren Poniatowski 11, Kasten Blu Balino 6
Kapolei 73, Kailua 29
Leading Scorers—Kahuku: Leiah N. 18; Kailua: Gwendolyn V. 8, Kylea M. 8, Hope W. 8
Junior Varsity Girls
Kapolei 40, Campbell 30
Kahuku 58, Kailua 9
College Men
AP Top 25
First-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (54) 13-1 1608 2
2. Ohio St. (9) 11-1 1520 5
3. Louisville (1) 11-1 1460 3
4. Duke (1) 10-1 1429 4
5. Kansas 9-2 1388 1
6. Oregon 10-2 1286 8
7. Baylor 9-1 1207 10
8. Auburn 11-0 1107 12
9. Memphis 10-1 1040 11
10. Villanova 9-2 950 18
11. Michigan 9-3 889 14
12. Butler 11-1 853 17
13. Maryland 10-2 785 7
14. Michigan St. 9-3 775 15
15. San Diego St. 12-0 763 20
16. Virginia 9-2 595 9
17. Florida St. 10-2 583 19
18. Dayton 9-2 541 13
19. Kentucky 8-3 411 6
20. Penn St. 10-2 332 23
21. Washington 9-2 326 22
22. West Virginia 10-1 229 25
23. Texas Tech 8-3 178 24
24. Arizona 10-3 153 16
25. Iowa 9-3 125 —
Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, N. Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John’s 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, ETSU 1, Yale 1.
How Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Brian McInnis voted: 1. Gonzaga; 2. Louisville; 3. Ohio St.; 4. Kansas; 5. Oregon; 6. Baylor; 7. Duke; 8. Villanova; 9. Auburn; 10. Dayton; 11. Butler; 12. Maryland; 13 Memphis; 14. Michigan St.; 15. San Diego St.; 16. Virginia; 17. Florida State; 18. Michigan; 19. Kentucky; 20. Washington; 21. Arizona; 22. Wichita St.; 23. Saint Mary’s; 24. Creighton; 25. Texas Tech.
USA Today Top 25
First-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (23) 13-1 785 2
2. Ohio State (7) 11-1 754 4
3. Duke 10-1 717 3
4. Louisville (2) 11-1 707 5
5. Kansas 9-2 676 1
6. Baylor 9-1 594 11
7. Oregon 10-2 588 10
8. Auburn 11-0 579 9
9. Villanova 9-2 502 14
10. Memphis 10-1 462 13
11. Butler 11-1 432 16
12. Maryland 10-2 386 8
13. Virginia 9-2 362 7
14. San Diego State 12-0 356 20
15. Michigan 9-3 338 15
16. Michigan State 9-3 311 18
17. Florida State 10-2 298 19
18. Dayton 9-2 281 12
19. Kentucky 8-3 220 6
20. Washington 9-2 158 22
21. Penn State 10-2 146 24
22. Texas Tech 8-3 105 25
23. West Virginia 10-1 88 —
24. Arizona 10-3 85 17
25. Wichita State 10-1 70 —
Others receiving votes: Iowa 54, Colorado 42, Seton Hall 37, Xavier 36, Tennessee 34, Utah State 30, Purdue 26, Marquette 24, Northern Iowa 24, Stanford 17, Creighton 15, Indiana 14, Saint Mary’s 12, North Carolina 11, DePaul 9, VCU 7, Liberty 5, Arkansas 2, Oklahoma 1.
Major Scores
East
Siena 73, Canisius 72
South
Georgia 73, Georgia Southern 64
Midwest
Dayton 81, Grambling St. 53
Southwest
SMU 85, Georgia St. 76
Big West Conference
Seattle 79, Long Beach St. 57
College Women
AP Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. UConn (19) 10-0 698 2
2. Oregon (5) 10-1 680 3
3. Oregon St. (4) 11-0 654 4
4. South Carolina (1) 12-1 638 5
5. Stanford 10-1 602 1
6. Baylor 9-1 592 7
7. Louisville 11-1 562 6
8. Florida St. 12-0 543 8
9. NC State 11-0 484 9
10. UCLA 11-0 479 10
11. Texas A&M 11-1 433 11
12. Maryland 9-2 385 13
13. Kentucky 11-1 361 14
14. Indiana 10-2 331 12
15. Mississippi St. 11-2 329 15
16. DePaul 10-2 279 16
17. Gonzaga 11-1 277 17
18. Arizona 11-0 248 18
19. West Virginia 9-1 195 22
20. Arkansas 11-1 148 21
21. Missouri St. 9-2 108 20
22. Tennessee 9-2 80 23
23. Michigan 9-2 59 24
24. Miami 8-3 55 NR
25. Texas 7-4 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 39, South Dakota 38, Michigan St. 28, Rutgers 16, Colorado 8, Northwestern 7, Princeton 7, LSU 5, Arizona St. 4, TCU 4, Kansas 4, Iowa 3, Nebraska 1, Texas Tech 1.
Soccer
ILH
Varsity Girls
Mid-Pacific 1, Punahou II 0
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 17 16 1 0 42 14 49
Leicester 18 12 3 3 41 14 39
Man City 18 12 2 4 50 20 38
Chelsea 18 10 2 6 33 25 32
Sheffield United 18 7 7 4 22 16 28
Wolverhampton 18 6 9 3 26 22 27
Tottenham 18 7 5 6 32 26 26
Man United 18 6 7 5 26 22 25
Newcastle 18 7 4 7 18 24 25
Burnley 18 7 3 8 23 29 24
Arsenal 18 5 8 5 24 27 23
Crystal Palace 18 6 5 7 15 20 23
Brighton 18 5 5 8 21 26 20
Bournemouth 18 5 4 9 19 25 19
Everton 18 5 4 9 20 29 19
West Ham 17 5 4 8 19 28 19
Southampton 18 5 3 10 21 37 18
Aston Villa 18 4 3 11 24 33 15
Norwich 18 3 3 12 19 37 12
Watford 18 2 6 10 11 32 12
Sunday
Watford 2, Man United 0
Tottenham 0, Chelsea 2
Spain LaLiga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Barcelona 18 12 3 3 47 21 39
Madrid 18 10 7 1 33 12 37
Sevilla 18 10 4 4 23 17 34
Atletico 18 8 8 2 20 11 32
Sociedad 18 9 4 5 32 23 31
Getafe 18 8 6 4 26 17 30
Athletic Bilbao 18 7 7 4 19 12 28
Valencia 18 7 7 4 28 25 28
Levante 18 8 2 8 25 27 26
Villarreal 18 7 4 7 31 25 25
Granada 18 7 3 8 24 25 24
Osasuna 18 5 8 5 25 24 23
Betis 18 6 5 7 25 31 23
Valladolid 18 4 8 6 15 21 20
Alaves 18 5 4 9 19 28 19
Eibar 18 5 4 9 18 28 19
Mallorca 18 4 3 11 18 32 15
Celta Vigo 18 3 5 10 15 28 14
Leganes 18 3 4 11 14 28 13
Espanyol 18 2 4 12 12 34 10
Sunday
Leganes 2, Espanyol 0
Osasuna 3, Sociedad 4
Betis 1, Atletico 2
Levante 3, Celta Vigo 1
Madrid 0, Athletic Bilbao 0
Saturday
Mallorca 0, Sevilla 2
Barcelona 4, Alaves 1
Villarreal 1, Getafe 0
Valladolid 1, Valencia 1
