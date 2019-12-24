Game Day Blog: Hawaii meets BYU in Hawaii Bowl

3:55 p.m.

The longest yard.

Cole McDonald, taking the snap from under center, goes over the top for a 1-yard TD as the Warriors go up 21-7 with 13:33 left in the first half.

3:45 p.m.

Running back Lapini Katoa goes a yard for a touchdown to close BYU to 14-7 with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.

3:35 p.m.

Quarterback Cole McDonald and wideout Jared Smart collaborate on another scoring, this one covering 40 yards.

McDonald is nine of 10 for 124 yards.

UH leads 14-0 with 4:55 left in the first quarter.

3:25 p.m.

Out of the empty set, Cole McDonald fires a pass over two BYU defenders to Jared Smart for a 7-yard scoring pass with 7:32 to play in the first quarter.

3:05 p.m.

It appears cornerback Rojesterman Farris II won’t be playing today.

It could be the battles of Zach Wilsons — UH cornerback Zach Wilson vs. BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

Pregame

It’s a bright and sunny (and apparently redundantly balmy) day as UH and BYU meet for the 33rd time (but first in a bowl game).

It will be a quarterback’s dual between Cole McDonald (and Chevan Cordeiro) and BYU’s Zach Wilson. In last year’s bowl game, Wilson, a one-time UH recruit, was 18 of 18. His first collegiate start was against … yep, UH.

There are all sorts of ties. Kickoff is under 30 minutes.