The sky’s the limit with the tall and talented Niko Robben and Sage Tolentino

Niko Robben is a juggler. He’s not a Fortnite addict. He’s not much of a surfer or hiker or fisherman. But hand him three objects, and he can juggle “forever,” he says. Read more

Niko Robben is a juggler.

He’s not a Fortnite addict. He’s not much of a surfer or hiker or fisherman. But hand him three objects, and he can juggle “forever,” he says.

But his secret to successful juggling is that he doesn’t try to juggle too many things. The same goes for his sophomore Sage Tolentino. In fact, when Robben and Tolentino are in the room, there is a magnitude in their devotion. Studying. The daily workouts. The weight training. The year-round preparation. No drama.

Robben has a dream to study astrophysics at Rice University. Hopefully, walk on and make the basketball squad.

“Smart guy,” Tolentino said.

Maryknoll coach Kelly Grant enjoys having scholars in the program.

“I’m happy that he has his priorities straight. Everything’s about picking the right school to further his education,” Grant said. “It’s about his aspirations for his degree. He wants to get early entry into Rice.”

Robben considers astrophysics “the future.” He has no plans to become an astronaut, however.

“It’s like NASA and Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, and all that stuff. Astrophysics and engineering would be a cool path to go on,” Robben said. “I don’t want to go into space. I’m scared of that.”

Until then, the 6-foot-4 guard drills down on school (3.8 grade-point average) and his role in one of the team’s traditions.

“It’s like being the Uber of the team, basically. Me and Liko (Soares). It’s a young team, so we’re driving four or five kids in our car at one time,” Robben said. “They give me a zero-star rating.”

Robben jokes about his role, but the commitment is real.

“It’s just passing it down because when we were freshmen, the seniors and the juniors drove us. Jordan Perez and Makoto (Kamata),” Robben said.

“He’s really taken on that leadership role,” Grant said. “During practices, Payton (Grant) did this last year. He did a lot of coaching on the floor. I didn’t have to do too much. If someone’s out of position, he would position people. Niko’s doing that this year.”

They wouldn’t have it any other way. The defending state champion Maryknoll Spartans lost most of its starting lineup and key rotation contributors to graduation, and yet is 13-0 in nonconference play. That includes a 57-53 win over Kamehameha last week in the final of the Kaimuki Invitational.

“It could’ve went either way. They were leading. They missed front ends of two 1-and-1s and we made six free throws at the end,” Grant said. “And Christmas (Togiai of Kamehameha) was in foul trouble. There were all kinds of factors.”

With returning starters and reserves at Kamehameha and Damien, Maryknoll is now in the role as of a favorite. Underdog no more.

“It was meaningful,” Robben said of the win over Kamehameha. “But it was just a preseason game. We’ve got to bring the same energy for the regular season because that’s when it counts. We’re shooting pretty well, but there’s a lot of room to improve.”

The ILH has seven D-I teams this season, all talented enough to compete and win at the state tourney. There are three state berths. Good as Maryknoll is, perfection in this league is almost impossible.

“We’re not going to run the table. That’s not going to happen. There’s too many good teams,” Grant said. “When we lost to Kamehameha last year, that was a sickening feeling because we felt like we were the better team. This year, we’re on pace with where we want to be.”

Robben has the benefit of playing in a program in which tall, versatile players are allowed — and encouraged — to play in the backcourt. At 16 points per game, he has more than doubled last year’s scoring average and 3-point makes (30 treys in 13 games) while shooting 74% at the free-throw line.

Robben has been the ultimate team player. As a junior, Grant moved Robben to the point. He became an old-school distributor, starting the offense and getting the ball to scorers Marcus Tobin and Kamata.

“Last year was adapting to everybody around you. It was more like managing the team, making sure everybody was on their dot,” Robben said. “This year, I’ve got to be more aggressive to get things going.”

This season, Robben’s ability to hit the open 3, finish at the rim or create for teammates off the dribble are a major key for the Spartans.

“He’s taken on the first option, whereas last year it was between Makoto and Marcus (Tobin). His job was to take care of the ball. We had under 10 (turnovers per game),” Grant said. “This past summer, I had a chance to see our team in different matchups and combinations. We’re not as long as last year.”

Mid-Pacific coach Rob Shklov sees something familiar in Robben.

“I was fortunate enough to play with and against Kawika Shoji (of ‘Iolani), who had a similar career arc. (Shoji) showed he could fit in as a role player, be a distributor and disruptive defender, but when he was thrust into the main offensive role, he became the player of the year,” Shklov said.

Tolentino was 6-11 during the summer, but is listed at 7 feet now. He is averaging nearly 12 points per game and 77% at the foul line. His 39 attempts at the charity stripe is a big bump up, a tribute to his work in the weight room.

“I still need to get stronger,” said Tolentino, who also plays volleyball.

But his strength, no pun intended, is that velvety soft touch from the baseline, the elbows, the 3-point arc. He is, quite possibly, the best 7-foot perimeter shooter in the nation. Particularly among sophomores at that altitude. He was especially impressive in summer league action locally and on the mainland.

“He’s one of our best shooters. When we played in Vegas in the Bigfoot (tournament), we played a team from Georgia that is ranked fifth in the nation, a club team. He made six 3s in that game,” Grant said. “Their coach and a couple of scouts said he’s legit. It’s just a matter of time, people are going to know who he is. He’s a 7-footer that can dribble, has college moves and he shoots like a professional player. He doesn’t miss.”

Kamehameha coach Larry Park has bad memories of Tolentino.

“He’s now a double-digit scorer doing it both inside and on the perimeter. He’s also a great defender protecting the basket and stepping away,” Park said. “He had a big block on Christmas in our game.”

Tolentino’s role as a freshman was limited, but valuable. Even as a young player in elementary and middle school, he could always run the floor, stop and finish with smooth 10-foot jumpers. His range has expanded, as has his physical strength.

“Sage has gotten a whole lot stronger. He couldn’t even do a push-up last year,” Grant said. “He grew so much. He’s still trying to figure out his body, but just looking at his dad (former UH volleyball player Grant Tolentino), he’s going to be a monster.”

The difference in a short time has been significant. Tolentino stood his ground in a win over Mater Dei during the ‘Iolani summer league, battling 6-9 Harrison Hornery in the trenches. Hitting open 3s. Running on the break.

In an age when stretch 4s and 5s are the norm, Grant is surprised Tolentino hasn’t been offered a scholarship yet.

“I just think I would be the first person to put something on the table,” he said.

NIKO ROBBEN, SENIOR

SAGE TOLENTINO, SOPHOMORE

Maryknoll basketball

Q&A / FAVORITES

Athlete

Robben: “Pete Maravich.”

Tolentino: “Who’s that?”

Robben: “Like the pioneer of the between-the-legs dribble, behind-the-back passes. That kind of stuff.”

Tolentino: “Jimmy Butler. He’s the best guard of all time, in my opinion. But I also like him because of his backstory. He was homeless, worked his way up and got better and into college. Then he got into the NBA.”

Team

Tolentino: “Miami Heat because of Jimmy Butler.”

HPW: So last year, your favorite team was?

Tolentino: The 76ers. Before that, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls.

What would you say to him?

Tolentino: I love you. You’re my idol.

Robben: “Portland Trailblazers. It’s just ‘cause it’s the only professional game of any sport I’ve been to. The Rose Garden is super nice. We had nosebleed seats, but the energy is crazy.”

Food (at home)

Tolentino: My dad (Grant)’s fried rice.

Robben: My mom (Ling)’s curry. It’s strong. It’s hearty. I’ve helped her make it. Carrots. Onions. Potatoes.

Movie

Tolentino: “I don’t think I have one.”

Robben: “ ‘The Martian’ with Matt Damon. He gets stuck on Mars.”

Tolentino: Is that the one he stays there for a long time.

Robben: For two years, I think.

TV show

Robben: “ ‘The Mandalorian’ on Disney Plus. It’s good. A lot of production value. They spent a lot of money to make it. It’s super clean.”

Tolentino: “ ‘The Mandalorian.’ Baby Yoda.”

Video game

Robben: I don’t play a lot.

Tolentino: I don’t play video games.

What about guys who play for six, seven hours straight?

Robben: I don’t think it’s a problem as long as it’s in moderation.

HPW: Is seven hours a day too long?

Robben: Probably, yeah.

HPW: What about four hours?

Robben: It depends on what you’re doing on the day.

HPW: What if they do that instead of their homework?

Robben: Then it’s a problem.

HPW: What if they play for three hours, rush through their homework and get Cs?

Robben: That’s a problem, too.

HPW: What would you as a parent if your child was addicted to something like that?

Tolentino: Take it away.

Robben: You take it away. They do everything they’re supposed to do.

HPW: Wouldn’t there be a big back-and-forth?

Robben: Take it away.

HPW: Lock it someplace.

Robben: Yes.

HPW: Do you guys know anybody like that?

Tolentino: Uh, like our whole team. Everyone plays it every night. They stay up all night.

Robben: They talk about it during practice.

HPW: What about Call of Duty?

Robben: I play it sometimes. That game is fun sometimes. It’s kind of crazy. It’s cool.

History and background of your name

Robben: “I guess my parents wanted to call me Nikolas, and so they spelled it different. My middle name is Xavier. Robben is from my dad’s side. I’m not really sure (about the origin). My dad’s side is all from Portland, but I don’t know where they came from before.”

Tolentino: “My parents first named me Presley. But my dad’s family didn’t like it so we changed it to Sage. I think I look like a Sage. My middle name, Kainalu, is the ocean. Tolentino is Filipino, and I have Hawaiian and Portuguese.”