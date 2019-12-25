Honolulu firefighters douse Waimanalo structure fire on Christmas Day

A two-alarm fire broke out at a structure in Waimanalo on Christmas Day.
The Honolulu Fire Department sent seven units and 23 personnel to 41-206 Huli St. this afternoon.
The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. and brought under control by 3:12 p.m., according to Capt. Scot Seguirant.
The estimated cost of damage and cause of the fire had not yet been determined.
No other details were immediately available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.