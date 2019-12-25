Honolulu firefighters douse Waimanalo structure fire on Christmas Day

A two-alarm fire broke out at a structure in Waimanalo on Christmas Day.

The Honolulu Fire Department sent seven units and 23 personnel to 41-206 Huli St. this afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. and brought under control by 3:12 p.m., according to Capt. Scot Seguirant.

The estimated cost of damage and cause of the fire had not yet been determined.

No other details were immediately available.