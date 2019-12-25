Wahine volleyball players Hellvig, Igiede receive freshman honors

The awards season continued for Hawaii’s Hanna Hellvig and Amber Igiede with the two Rainbow Wahine being named to VolleyballMag.com ’s Freshman All-America teams. Read more

The awards season continued for Hawaii’s Hanna Hellvig and Amber Igiede with the two Rainbow Wahine being named to VolleyballMag.com’s Freshman All-America teams.

Hellvig, the Big West Freshman of the Year, was one of 14 players on the first team. Igiede, an All-Big West first-team pick along with Hellvig, was one of 45 honorable mentions.

Hellvig started all 30 matches for Hawaii (26-4), which finished No. 15 in the final coaches poll. Playing in all but two of the 114 sets, she led the Wahine in kills (348), averaging 3.11 per set and hitting .236.

The Swedish national was third in blocks (81), with 193 digs and 15 aces, and had 21 matches in double-digit kills and five double-doubles (kills-digs). Hellvig also was on the Big West’s all-freshman team and was an All-Pacific North Region honorable mention.

Igiede played in all 30 matches and in 104 sets. She led the team in blocks (128) and was second in kills (213) and hitting percentage (.347).

The Louisiana native also was on the Big West’s all-freshman team and an all-region honorable mention. She had four matches with 10 or more kills.

Pittsburgh setter Lexis Akeo (Kamehameha) also was named to the 14-member All-America team. Akeo had five double-doubles (assists-digs) for the Panthers (30-2) and was named to the All-ACC freshman and All-ACC second teams.

Two Big West players earned honorable mention in Cal State Fullerton hitter Julia Crawford and UC Santa Barbara opposite Tallulah Froley.