Wahine volleyball players Hellvig, Igiede receive freshman honors
Sports

Wahine volleyball players Hellvig, Igiede receive freshman honors

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The awards season continued for Hawaii’s Hanna Hellvig and Amber Igiede with the two Rainbow Wahine being named to VolleyballMag.com’s Freshman All-America teams. Read more

