Man in critical condition after Waimalu crash

A 48-year-old man was in critical condition today after a crash on an H-1 freeway offramp in Waimalu.
Police said the man was driving a Subaru sedan about 5:40 a.m. in the town-bound direction of the freeway when he took the Waimalu offramp and lost control. He sideswiped another vehicle and struck a metal guardrail, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police closed the off-ramp this morning while the crash was cleared.
