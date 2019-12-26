Waimanalo house fire damage estimated at $842,000

A house fire in Waimanalo on Christmas Day was determined to be accidental and started by an arcing electrical outlet, a Honolulu Fire Department spokesman said.
The fire caused about $842,000 in damage to the single-story family home and its contents, said HFD Capt. Scot Seguirant.
He said the fire was not related to any holiday decorations.
The fire started about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 41-200 block of Huli Street. About 25 firefighters responded with seven units and brought the blaze under control by 3:12 p.m. It was extinguished at 3:45 p.m.
Seguirant said a woman inside noticed the smell of smoke and escaped safely.
He noted the home didn’t have fire sprinklers and said they are the most effective way to protect property from a fire.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.