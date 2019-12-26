Windward Oahu campgrounds to close temporarily after Christmas storm

Camping at four Windward Oahu campgrounds will be suspended for a few days as city crews take care of a downed power line and fallen and damaged trees from a windy and rainy Christmas Day.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation will close Bellows Field Beach Park and the three campgrounds at Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden — Kahua Kuou, Kahua Lehua and Kahua Nui-Makai — from Friday afternoon to Monday.

Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden may also be closed until Saturday as crews from Hawaiian Electric look to take care of a downed pole that fell near the visitor’s center.

At Bellows Field Beach Park, rain and wind downed or damaged several trees.

Those who have permits for the closed camping grounds will receive email instructions to get refunds for the permits.