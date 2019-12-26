comscore Windward Oahu campgrounds to close temporarily after Christmas storm | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Windward Oahu campgrounds to close temporarily after Christmas storm

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:48 pm
  • BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM Rainy weather is seen Christmas Day on King Street near University Avenue.

    BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Rainy weather is seen Christmas Day on King Street near University Avenue.

Camping at four Windward Oahu campgrounds will be suspended for a few days as city crews take care of a downed power line and fallen and damaged trees from a windy and rainy Christmas Day.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation will close Bellows Field Beach Park and the three campgrounds at Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden — Kahua Kuou, Kahua Lehua and Kahua Nui-Makai — from Friday afternoon to Monday.

Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden may also be closed until Saturday as crews from Hawaiian Electric look to take care of a downed pole that fell near the visitor’s center.

At Bellows Field Beach Park, rain and wind downed or damaged several trees.

Those who have permits for the closed camping grounds will receive email instructions to get refunds for the permits.

Since the morning of Christmas Day, city crews have responded to 33 downed trees or branches, 10 downed power lines, seven blown roofs and two water evacuations.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Man pleads not guilty to murdering Makiki neighbor
Looking Back

Scroll Up