Letters: Police need training; No proof of Trump crime; Trust letter carriers

Police need training on non-lethal strategies

Thank you for posting the body cam video of the recent police shooting in Campbell Industrial Park (“Police fatally shoot attempted murder suspect in Campbell Industrial Park,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 18). When I first saw it on the TV news I could not believe my eyes, but apparently it’s true: The man who was shot by police did not seem threatening at all. In fact, he appeared to have both hands on the moped as the police officer kept shouting, “Drop the knife.”

Whether or not there really was a knife, I think police need better training on how to deal with knives. They might also want to reconsider the strategy for stopping, as opposed to killing, a person.

Regina Gregory

Makiki

A childish response to Greta Thunberg

Just when we thought that our “leader” — yeah, that one, Donald Trump — might have a shred of decency left, he launches a Twitter tirade against Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg, of course, is the 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist shouting at the top of her lungs to get the world’s countries to take the existential threat of climate change seriously, and who was just named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

Apparently, that was too much for Trump, the king of self-aggrandizement, who felt he should have had the honor, and so took to Twitter to bully, badger and belittle Thunberg — his normal response to anyone he doesn’t like.

I find it hard — make that impossible — to imagine anyone this childish could be the president of the United States, and that anyone would vote for somebody this childish. But I guess 63 million Americans can’t be wrong!

John Kitchen

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii island

Follow a trusted process to make good decisions

The spectacle of the impeachment debate tells me that we’ve forgotten the basics.

In a democracy, process is king because you can’t please all of the people all of the time. So when folks get mad at a decision, you fall back on process and say: The process we used to arrive at the decision was valid. When you skew process to arrive at a result you desire, you not only hurt your cause, you also undermine the credibility of our institutions.

Lawyers cherry-pick facts and make an argument before a judge or jury, but what they say is not the truth, it is only one side or the story. But when politicians and the media spout partisan opinions all day long, and the public seeks out information that validates their own views, it’s harder to find the truth.

I go back to my days as a schoolboy, where folks said: Prove it; I know you are, but what am I?; two wrongs don’t make a right; and do unto others what you would have them do onto you.

Lloyd Lim

Makiki

Impeachment a mark of shame on Trump

The impeachment of President Donald Trump is necessary to protect the values enshrined in our Constitution from a corrupt and lawless president who betrayed the Constitution for personal and political gain. Trump finally is being held accountable for his egregious and inexcusable behavior, and that’s good for our democracy.

Those who voted against impeachment are beacons of cowardice for ignoring their constitutional duty in reverence for an unscrupulous president.

It’s a foregone conclusion that the U.S. Senate will acquit Trump. But that is irrelevant, because impeachment becomes a permanent stain in Trump’s presidency. Above all, impeachment is an eternal mark of shame.

The result of the voting, which was nearly along party lines, portrays a picture of a deeply divided nation. But I am hopeful that one day, Americans will find the path to unity for the sake of preserving our most cherished democratic values. In fact, America has a history of accomplishing great and wonderful things when Americans work together.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

No solid evidence of criminal behavior

I’m disappointed that U.S. Rep. Ed Case decided to add his name to the list of “swamp monsters” (“Hawaii Congressman Ed Case says he will vote to impeach Trump,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Dec. 16). I expected Case, an attorney, to refrain from supporting a sham impeachment effort without solid evidence of any crime being committed by the president.

Apparently, Case’s law school failed to instill in him that facts are more important than feelings or any other motivation behind an allegation, hidden or otherwise.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard wants to make friends with swamp monsters, but not be considered among them (“Tulsi Gabbard votes ‘present’ for Trump impeachment,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Dec. 18).

If there’s any quid pro quo in this impeachment effort, it exists right here among our own representatives who are voting along party lines to receive something in return for their loyalty, despite the extreme and unconstitutional nature of the whole process.

It is on open display for the world to see, yet few are willing to see it for what it is.

Robert Ing

Liliha

Trust letter carriers to deliver ballots

Letter carriers will be particularly important next year as Hawaii moves completely to vote by mail (VBM). People can be confident about the U.S. Postal Service. According to a recent Pew Research Center poll, the USPS received a 90% favorable rating as one of the most trusted of 16 federal agencies. We have consistently ranked in the top five for many years and this fall we reached No. 1.

Many people work multiple jobs, leaving before dawn and returning after dark, making it hard to get to polling locations during working hours. But they care as much about their community as those who can and do vote. As the ones who will be delivering ballots to every registered voter’s mailbox, we are happy to improve access to voting.

The next step should be automatic voter registration (AVR). Registering people to vote when they apply for, or renew, their driver’s license or state ID will make our voter rolls more accurate. Increased accuracy means enhanced security and savings. There will be fewer mailings to outdated addresses.

Michelle Hee

President, Hawaii State Association of Letter Carriers

