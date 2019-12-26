comscore Letters: Police need training; No proof of Trump crime; Trust letter carriers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Police need training; No proof of Trump crime; Trust letter carriers

I think police need better training on how to deal with knives; If there’s any quid pro quo in this impeachment effort, it exists right here among our own representatives; Letter carriers will be particularly important next year as Hawaii moves completely to vote by mail. Read more

