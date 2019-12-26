comscore Off the News: Warm up wallets for sashimi; Firecrackers by the numbers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Warm up wallets for sashimi; Firecrackers by the numbers

  • Today
  • Updated 5:36 p.m.

This is the time of year when competitive pricing for ahi goes out the window; The deadline to purchase firecracker permits this year was Dec. 20. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Goodbye to HECO, MECO, HELCO

Scroll Up