Off the News: Warm up wallets for sashimi; Firecrackers by the numbers
This is the time of year when competitive pricing for ahi goes out the window; The deadline to purchase firecracker permits this year was Dec. 20.
Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Warm up wallets for sashimi
This is the time of year when competitive pricing for ahi goes out the window. Prices — especially for the high-grade sashimi block traditionally favored for New Year’s Eve parties — start to head up. A couple of checks for poke-style ahi show it somewhere in the teens in dollars per pound, while sashimi prices are already pushing into the high 20s.
It could be worse. The stormy seas of a few weeks back resulted in a shortage, according to some reports, and we all know what that does to prices.
Firecrackers by the numbers
The deadline to purchase firecracker permits this year was Dec. 20, and the Honolulu Fire Department’s permit sales figures are pending. However, the figure for retail licenses issued is holding steady. Both last year and this year 59 licenses were issued.
Last Christmas, a total of 17,676 firecracker permits were sold — a drop from 20,951 issued in 2017, but more than 17,151 issued in 2016. The sale of firecrackers on Oahu begins today and ends at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve. They may be ignited from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, according to city ordinance.