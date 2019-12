“Christmas with the Animals” at the Honolulu Zoo has been rescheduled to 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday because of inclement weather. The event was originally scheduled for Dec. 21. Read more

“Christmas with the Animals” at the Honolulu Zoo has been rescheduled to 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday because of inclement weather. The event was originally scheduled for Dec. 21.

On Saturday, visitors can see animals such as sun bears, chimpanzees, the Sumatran tiger, Indian elephants and more with presented wrapped gifts from zoo volunteers, staff and the public.

Entertainment, and educational and craft activities will take place on the picnic lawn from noon to 2 p.m.

Cost is $4 to $19. For details, call 926-3191 or visit honoluluzoo.org.