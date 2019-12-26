ExtraFamily: Superheroes abound at Kaimuki Public Library

Families who enjoy blockbuster movies should pay a visit to Kaimuki Public Library for the “Sunday Afternoon at the Movies” program. Read more

Families who enjoy blockbuster movies should pay a visit to Kaimuki Public Library for the “Sunday Afternoon at the Movies” program.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, the library will screen the blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame,” released in April. The film generated $2.8 billion worldwide, according to boxoffice.com.

The library has been showing movies on the last Sunday of the month for the past three years, according to library manager Lea Domingo.

“Parents and kids can get out of the house and be somewhere that’s free and cool. We have air conditioning,” she said.

Their screenings have included “Aquaman,” “Mission Impossible,” “Incredibles 2” and “Bumblebee.” “Crazy Rich Asians” was the most popular, drawing a crowd of about 50, Domingo said.

“We focus on superhero movies and other genres, too, depending on what’s popular,” she said.

The library even screens PG-13 and rated-R movies, with the ratings advertised well in advance.

FILM

Sunday Afternoon at the Movies

>> When: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday

>> Where: Kaimuki Public Library, 1041 Koko Head Ave.

>> Cost: Free