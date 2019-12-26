comscore ExtraFamily: Superheroes abound at Kaimuki Public Library | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

ExtraFamily: Superheroes abound at Kaimuki Public Library

  • By Kyle Sakamoto
  • Today
  • Updated 4:14 p.m.

Families who enjoy blockbuster movies should pay a visit to Kaimuki Public Library for the “Sunday Afternoon at the Movies” program. Read more

Previous Story
Review: Lastest episode of “Star Wars” franchise frantically ties up loose ends

Scroll Up