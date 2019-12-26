comscore ExtraFamily: Young virtuoso to give ukulele lessons at Nanakuli Public Library | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
ExtraFamily: Young virtuoso to give ukulele lessons at Nanakuli Public Library

  • By Kyle Sakamoto
  • Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kamehameha Schools’ fifth-grader Kodi Kwan will be carrying on his family tradition of music and perpetuating Hawaiian culture during “E Kanikapila Kakou” on Jan. 4 at Nanakuli Public Library. Read more

