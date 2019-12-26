ExtraFamily: Young virtuoso to give ukulele lessons at Nanakuli Public Library

Kamehameha Schools’ fifth-grader Kodi Kwan will be carrying on his family tradition of music and perpetuating Hawaiian culture during “E Kanikapila Kakou” on Jan. 4 at Nanakuli Public Library. Read more

Kamehameha Schools’ fifth-grader Kodi Kwan will be carrying on his family tradition of music and perpetuating Hawaiian culture during “E Kanikapila Kakou” on Jan. 4 at Nanakuli Public Library.

Kodi, 11, will teach keiki ages 7 and older ukulele basics. His hope is to inspire Hawaiian mele. It’s a requirement for kumu Kelly Yogi’s social studies class.

“One of our school pro­jects was to make an impact in the community using our knowledge of Hawaiian culture,” Kodi said.

He will likely be teaching the songs “ ‘Ekolu Mea Nui” by Robert J.K. Nawahine and “For the Lahui” by Josh Tatofi.

The library will provide ukulele.

Kodi’s first live solo performance came Dec. 17 when he played the songs for his Kamehameha fifth-grade class. He said his classmates enjoyed it.

His great-grandfather Leonard Ke‘ala Kwan Sr. was a legendary slack-key guitarist, and his grandfather Kevin Lee Kwan Sr. was in the group “Third Road Delight.”

In the last five months, Kodi has joined his father, Ala, auntie and grandfather in the band at House of Salvation Church & Bible School in Nanakuli.

“Dad … brings out the guitar and ukulele every once in a while,” Kodi said about family time at home.

Kodi said his family lives about five minutes from the library, and he would like to hold ukulele lessons there every month.

—

MUSIC

“E Kanikapila Kakou,” presented by Kodi Kwan

>> When: 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 4

>> Where: Nanakuli Public Library, 89-070 Farrington Highway

>> Cost: Free