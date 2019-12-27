comscore Rearview Mirror: Annual awards for people who made a difference in Hawaii and the world | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Annual awards for people who made a difference in Hawaii and the world

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

My last column of the year gives out my annual Rearview Mirror Awards to people who have made a difference in Hawaii and in the world. Here are this year’s honorees. Read more

Previous Story
Coast Guard searching for overdue helicopter off Kauai

Scroll Up