comscore Letters: Firefighters save the day; Speak out against lenient judges; Adopt automatic voter registration | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Firefighters save the day; Speak out against lenient judges; Adopt automatic voter registration

  • Today
  • Updated 6:14 p.m.

It’s like the old line from “Ghostbusters”: Who ya gonna call? The Honolulu Fire Department, of course; I was not aware we were able to give our opinions on a judge’s performance; I want Hawaii to be a progressive state that promotes the participation of all eligible voters. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Natatorium pool is integral; Tulsi serves us all; No good jobs in Hawaii

Scroll Up