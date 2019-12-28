Man, 36, arrested for allegedly driving stolen golf cart in Kaneohe

Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old man Friday morning after he allegedly took a stolen golf cart out for a spin in Kaneohe.

Police arrested the suspect Friday at 10:45 a.m. for the unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle at Waiahole Beach Park.

Police said the suspect was allegedly operating the golf cart that was reported stolen earlier in the morning. The man was reportedly driving the golf cart between 9:55 and 10 a.m.