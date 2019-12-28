comscore Ed Case calls helicopter tours unsafe, wants stricter regulations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ed Case calls helicopter tours unsafe, wants stricter regulations

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

In the wake of the Kauai helicopter crash, U.S. Rep. Ed Case on Friday voiced blistering criticism of the tour helicopter and small-­aircraft industry, saying it is unsafe, completely incapable of self-regulation and locally has ignored sensible safety improvements. Read more

