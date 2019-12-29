Police search for work furlough inmate who missed headcount

Hawaii State Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department are searching for a work furlough inmate who was reported missing at the Laumaka Work Furlough Center on Saturday.
Vincent Pacheco-Poomaihealani, 27, was unaccounted for during a 10 p.m. headcount at the facility and did not have authorization to leave. He is 5’8” tall and weighs 152 pounds; both his hair and eyes are brown.
Pacheco-Poomaihealani is designated as a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges, which is the lowest classification status. He was in custody for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized possession of confidential personal information.
When found, Pacheco-Poomaihealani faces an additional escape charge. If you see him, call police at 911 or sheriffs at 586-1352.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.