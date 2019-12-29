‘The Eddie’ a no-go for New Year’s Eve

The 34th annual Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational will not take place before the end of 2019, according to an announcement today.

“The official call is out,” contest organizers announced via Instagram. “The Eddie will NOT run this Tuesday 12/31 due to the swell arrival time and questionable wave size.”

A yellow alert, which puts competitors on notice for the potential of contest-worthy waves, was officially issued at noon Friday. The National Weather Service had said an extra large west-northwest swell was expected on Monday and would peak “well above” warning levels, but the high surf hasn’t materialized.

This would have been the 10th running of the contest since its inception in 1985.

The holding period for “The Eddie” began Dec. 1, and lasts through Feb. 29. The contest will run if surf heights consistently reach 20 feet. The last one was held in February 2016.