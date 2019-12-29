comscore On the Scene with Mahealani Sims-Tulba, 2020 Miss Aloha Latina | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

On the Scene with Mahealani Sims-Tulba, 2020 Miss Aloha Latina

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Mahealani Sims-Tulba was crowned 2020 Miss Aloha Latina in the Dec. 1 Miss Latina Hawaii Scholarship Competition. She will compete in the Miss Hawaii pageant next spring. Read more

