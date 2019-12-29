Maui’s Shep Gordon to host annual New Year’s Eve party

Maui’s Shep Gordon uses his powerful connections in music and entertainment to host a New Year’s Eve bash for a cause. Read more

He manages shock-rocker Alice Cooper and has worked with other rock ’n’ roll legends throughout his career. He looms larger than life as the star of the 2014 documentary “Supermensch,” directed by Mike Myers, and penned a New York Times bestselling autobiography of the same name.

He also hangs out with celebrity chefs, movie stars and sports icons everywhere from Kihei to Cannes.

But at Maui Food Bank, Shep Gordon is known for his magnanimous nature.

“I think it’s important to note that around here we call the island’s fabled fame guru Shep Gordon the ‘Good Shepherd,’” said Maui Food Bank Director of Development Marlene Rice.

That’s because Gordon hosts an annual star-studded New Year’s Eve bash with an eclectic array of artists taking the stage to raise money for Maui’s hungry. Over 12 years the event has raised close to $1 million and provided more than 3.6 million meals, Rice said.

The lineup at this year’s New Year’s Eve benefit at the Wailea Beach Resort Marriott’s grand ballroom is as packed as ever. And as usual, many of the big-name performers are full- or part-time Maui residents, own property here or like to vacation on the Valley Isle.

Among those announced so far are repeat performers Cooper; Dave Mason; Michael McDonald and Pat Simmons of Doobie Brothers renown; musical satirist Weird Al Yankovic; actress-singer Lynda Carter; and Maui musicians Willie K and Lily Meola. Now living in Los Angeles, Meola is getting ready to release a new album.

Making his first appearance will be the elder statesman of the bunch, revered musician-singer-­songwriter and longtime Paia resident Willie Nelson, 86.

Nelson and Maui’s others resident rock star legends are often spotted being regular guys at places like Hasegawa General Store in Hana, Charley’s Restaurant & Saloon in Paia and Maui Prime gourmet market in Lahaina. Maui has gained a reputation as the “rock star island,” and Gordon’s annual shindig has been described in media accounts as the “world’s most exclusive New Year’s Eve party.” (Seating is limited to an intimate crowd of 500, and tickets start at the rich-and-­famous price of $675 per person.)

“Shep’s never-ending ability to garner such star power on New Year’s Eve is a testament to his altruistic character and spirit of generosity,” Rice said. “He has long enjoyed a reputation as one of the best-connected and best-liked figures in showbiz.”

Also appearing this year are rhythm-and-blues great Nathaniel Rateliff of the Night Sweats and Pat Monahan of Train.

“They all just like hanging out and performing together,” said Gordon, 73, a film producer, agent and talent manager who is credited with creating the celebrity chef phenomenon. Among his current clients are the Hollywood Vampires band featuring Cooper, A-list actor Johnny Depp and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry.

“In years past we’ve seen incomparable moments such as Alice and Jim Carrey performing ‘School’s Out,’ Disturbed’s David Draiman performing live his version of ‘The Sound of Silence,’ Lynda Carter performing with Fergie, and Mike Myers, Michael Bolton, Carlos Santana, Sarah McLachlalan, James Hetfield and so many more as surprise guests,” he said.

All of the artists donate their time and talents to help the Maui Food Bank and the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, which counts Gordon among its board members.

This year the lineup includes the father-and-son duos of Pat Simmons and Pat Simmons Jr., and Willie Nelson and son Lukas Nelson, who generally plays with Neil Young’s backup band Promise of the Real. The younger Nelson also was featured in the 2018 film “A Star Is Born,” with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

“They all come together to help out,” Gordon said. “We have a great community here. It’s not a structured show. It’s very casual.”

He noted the soulful McDonald will be heading out on tour with the Doobies next year in celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary.

“We’ll get a preview of that,” Gordon said.

It’s apparently not a hard sell to get many of the stars to perform.

“I look forward to it all year long,” said McDonald, 67. “It’s an event to raise awareness of and financial support for Maui Food Bank — a great cause and always a great party.”

Dave Mason’s ‘Feelin’ Alright’

The all-star benefit show evolved from the more low-key New Year’s Eve parties Gordon began hosting almost 30 years ago at his beachfront Kihei home, where guests were gently asked to donate to charity. “But when he realized that more people meant more money to help the hungry, he moved the event to the hotel, where larger audiences could be accommodated,” Rice said.

This year’s attendees also will get a taste of Dave Mason’s “Feelin’ Alright” tour, which launches next year. The British rocker first teamed with Steve Winwood of Traffic in the ’60s and played on albums with the Rolling Stones, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. His hits include “Only You Know and I Know,” “We Just Disagree” and “World in Changes.”

“We’ll be back out on the road next year,” said Mason, 73, in a phone interview from his Maui residence. “I’ve been on the road since I was 18. We’ll be working the whole year. John, my guitar player, has been with me on and off for 40 years; my drummer, about 16 years; and my keyboardist for about 12 or 14. Touring is in my blood.”

Mason added that his main residence in Reno, Nev., is an easier jumping-off spot for concert venues from Miami to Hartford, Conn., where he’ll team up with special guest John Mayall, who previously performed at Gordon’s New Year’s Eve party. The tour starts Feb. 29 in Kansas City, Kan.

“Two and a half, three years ago, I came over here to do Shep’s event,” explained Mason. “Somebody put me in for it. My wife and I came over, and I joined in the show. I didn’t know what it was really for, yet it seemed like a great idea to come to Hawaii for a week.

“Before we left, we ended up buying a house here. Since I’m usually not touring in January and February, I’m pretty much a regular fixture at Shep’s event and contribute to the cause.”

Mason called Gordon “the unofficial mayor of Maui. He’s been here for many, many years and has had this cause for such a long time. He’s created a fun event for everybody, and we’re happy to do it.”

And how does “Wonder Woman” Lynda Carter fit into the picture? As it turns out, the actress and former Miss World USA can sing and dance, too.

“She rents a house here for the holidays,” Gordon said. “She is a good friend. I saw her at Town Hall New York, and she was wonderful.”

A loose lineup of stars

To hear Gordon tell it, deciding the order of performances for the New Year’s Eve show isn’t as difficult as one might expect, given the star wattage in play.

“We all sort of organize the lineup together. We practice for a couple of days before. It’s very loose. No egos. Everybody plays with everybody else,” he said. “I think Willie K will play at Mulligans on the Blue later in the evening, so he’ll kick things off here.

“Willie K, he’s the best. He just nails it, he’s so great.”

Last year the Maui homegrown singer-musician ripped through his virtuoso version of the Who’s epic rock opera, “Tommy.”

“Shep’s New Year’s Eve event is one that most people might not know about,” Willie K said. “The one thing that I like about it is that it helps to feed the hungry. I, for one, know how it feels to go hungry. … Being a volunteer to help is not a gimmick; it’s a passion of mine I hold dearly.”

The emcee has not been confirmed, but comedians Howie Mandel and Tom Arnold, Maui’s reggae ambassador Marty Dread and Gordon himself have all stepped into the role at past parties.

“We’ll see who shows up this year,” he said.

Cooper, 71, will provide the grand finale leading up to midnight, and then everyone will jump back onstage before the crowd moves to the rooftop for a fireworks show.

“Alice has come here every year that we’ve done it,” Gordon said.

“It’s people coming together to help feed the body through Maui Food Bank and help feed the soul through the arts at Maui Arts & Cultural Center. What great synchronicity.”

—

SHEP GORDON’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY

>> Cost: $675 per person and up, with VIP ticket options available

>> When: Tuesday, no-host cocktails at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

>> Where: Wailea Beach Resort Marriott’s grand ballroom

>> Concert lineup: Alice Cooper; Dave Mason; Michael McDonald and Pat Simmons of the Doobie Brothers; musical satirist Weird Al Yankovic; actress- singer Lynda Carter; Maui musicians Willie K and Lily Meola; and others

>> For tickets or more details: Visit eventbrite.com or email nywaileafundraiser@gmail.com.