Police search for work furlough inmate who missed head count

Hawaii State Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department are searching for a work furlough inmate who was reported missing at the Laumaka Work Furlough Center on Saturday.

Vincent Pacheco-Poomaihealani, 27, was unaccounted for during a 10 p.m. headcount at the facility and did not have authorization to leave. He is 5’8” tall and weighs 152 pounds; both his hair and eyes are brown.

Pacheco-Poomaihealani is designated as a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges, which is the lowest classification status. He was in custody for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized possession of confidential personal information.

When found, Pacheco-Poomaihealani faces an additional escape charge. If you see him, call police at 911 or sheriffs at 586-1352.