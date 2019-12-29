Woman, 29, and 4 children hurt in Ala Moana crash

A 29-year-old woman and four children were injured on Saturday night after the compact SUV they were riding in struck a coconut tree in front of Nauru Tower on Ala Moana Boulevard.

The children — two 4-year-old girls and two boys, ages 5 and 7 — were all treated by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at the scene before being transported along with the woman in serious condition to a local trauma center.

None of the vehicle’s occupants were apparently wearing seatbelts, EMS said. The SUV also went through some bushes before hitting the tree.

The incident was reported at 8:53 p.m.