Strip casinos, Fremont Street ready to ring in 2020

‘The Big 20” New Year’s Eve fireworks extravaganza during “America’s Party” in Las Vegas will feature 80,000 pyrotechnic devices launched from the roofs of seven Strip casinos: MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, the Venetian and The STRAT. The eight-minute show will be linked to a soundtrack that includes songs from Britney Spears, U2 and Pink. As always, the Strip will be blocked off and filled with revelers, while a second party will run downtown at the Fremont Street Experience. The downtown bash will have live entertainment on four stages, plus the new Viva Vision screen will go into operation that night. Access to the Strip is free, while tickets for the Fremont Street party start at $35.

Wheel jackpots: A slot player won a $1.2 million jackpot last week on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Caesars Palace. It was the second million-dollar-plus Wheel of Fortune jackpot hit within a month; the first was for $2.2 million at the Mirage.

Pen without Teller: For the first time in the 19 years that Penn & Teller have played in Las Vegas, Penn is performing in a ticketed show without his silent sidekick Teller, who underwent spinal-fusion surgery this month. Filling in for Teller are Mac King, Piff the Magic Dragon and Matt Donnelly, through early January. Then the show goes dark until Teller returns to the show at the Rio on Feb. 4.

Fixed rates from the airport: Fixed fares from McCarran Airport to the hotels on and near the Strip have been launched. The six-month pilot program has varying rates that are determined by distance, ranging from $19 (Tropicana vicinity) to $27 (Flamingo north to the Stratosphere).

Question: Are there odds on the big Jeopardy match between Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer?

Answer: Yes. Although the lines vary from place to place, Holzhauer is the favorite at +125 (bet $100 to win $125), Jennings is +175, and a third contestant, Brad Rutter, is +300.

