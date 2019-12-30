Man suffers laceration to face in Ala Moana Center robbery

A robber pulled a knife on a 76-year-old man at Ala Moana Center Sunday afternoon, leaving with the man’s watch and bag and giving him a laceration on his face.

The incident took place at 2:45 p.m., the Honolulu Police Department reported. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the incident was an assault and the man was in serious condition.

HPD reported the robber being male and that no arrests have been made.