Editorial: Goro Arakawa was a humble man who dreamed big

At his memorial on Sunday, the admirers of Goro Arakawa had a chance to celebrate a pillar of the sugar-plantation community. Read more

At his memorial on Sunday, the admirers of Goro Arakawa had a chance to celebrate a pillar of the sugar-plantation community. Arakawa, whose father founded Waipahu’s iconic store that bore the family name, died Nov. 15. “Dream big” but “stay humble” were lessons he taught his kids, his son, David, told Star-Advertiser writer Gordon Pang.

Goro’s own big dreams took him to the Big Apple, where he studied at New York University. But his life was here, home of the humble sugar cane tassel.

Enjoy professional fireworks instead

In greeting 2020, we can count on about as much cacophony as last New Year’s Eve. This year’s count of firecracker permits issued is 17,804, up 128 from last year.

The Honolulu Fire Department points out that the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public display conducted by licensed professionals. Among those scheduled: Hilton Hawaiian Village lagoon, 10:30 p.m.; Turtle Bay, Ko Olina and offshore Waikiki, midnight.